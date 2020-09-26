PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A pair of Peoria police officers are recovering after being hit by a car driven by a man they were trying to arrest last night in a shopping store parking lot.
According to Peoria police, officers responded to the Walmart near Lake Pleasant Parkway and Deer Valley Road around 7 p.m. on Saturday when an employee called to report a man, later identified as 40-year-old Gabriel Brandin, who was reportedly stealing items from inside the store.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found the Brandin in the parking lot. According to Peoria police, they attempted to arrest him but he resisted and was able to get in his car. He started his car and reversed as the vehicle doors were open, striking two officers, police say.
The two officers had minor injuries and were evaluated at the scene by Peoria Fire-Medical.
Peoria police were able to locate Brandin near 99th Avenue and Beardsley Road and followed him until officers were able to arrest Brandin near the Loop 101 and Glendale Avenue.
He was booked into 4th Avenue Jail and charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, unlawful flight, endangerment, shoplifting, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving under the influence.
Stay with Arizona’s Family for updates on this story.