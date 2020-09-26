PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A driver is in custody after hitting an officer in Peoria and leaving the scene.
According to Peoria police, officers responded to the Walmart near Lake Pleasant Parkway and Deer Valley Road around 7 p.m. on Saturday for a trespassing call. When officers arrived on the scene the suspect fled in a vehicle and hit an officer.
The officer was treated for “very minor” injuries, police said.
Peoria police chased the vehicle until it reached the Loop 101. Officers were later able to arrest the suspect near the Loop 101 and Glendale Avenue.
Stay with Arizona’s Family for updates on this story.