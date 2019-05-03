PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The driver of a dump truck is in custody after hitting a parked vehicle and then a power pole in Phoenix, police say.
The happened just after 11 a.m Friday near 36th Street and McDowell Road.
Police say the dump truck collided with a parked car. The driver then fled the scene.
A short time later, the same vehicle was then involved in another incident when it collided with a power pole near 38th Street and McDowell Road.
The suspect ran from the scene, but he did not go far. Police caught up with him at his home nearby.
Police say nobody was hurt in either wreck.
More than 3,500 SRP customers were without power after the dump truck hit the power pole. SRP crews are working on getting the power back.
Westbound traffic on McDowell Road between 40th Street and 36th Street is blocked, and the traffic signal at 36th Street and McDowell is out.
