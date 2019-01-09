SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman died after she was hit by a driver in Scottsdale on Wednesday night.
It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Scottsdale Road, just north of McDowell Road.
Police say the woman was crossing the street when a driver going south hit her.
She was taken to the hospital where she died.
The driver remained on the scene.
Police didn't say if the victim was in a crosswalk.
An investigation is underway.
Scottsdale Road is closed between McDowell Road and Oak Street.
Scottsdale Rd is closed between McDowell & Oak for a fatal car/pedestrian collision. Please use alternate route.— ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) January 10, 2019
