SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman died after she was hit by a driver in Scottsdale on Wednesday night.
It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Scottsdale Road, just north of McDowell Road.
Police say the woman was crossing the street when a driver going south hit her.
She was taken to the hospital where she died. She has been identified as 88-year-old Jung Son Kim.
According to Scottsdale police, Kim was crossing eastbound on Scottsdale Road at mid-block when she was hit by a vehicle traveling southbound.
The driver remained on the scene. Speed and impairment do not appear to be factors in this crash.
No charges are anticipated to be filed.
There have been seven deadly car vs. pedestrian collisions in the last 12 months in Scottsdale.
Scottsdale police has provided tips for pedestrians:
- Use crosswalks when crossing the street.
- When there is no crosswalk present, cross the street at the nearest intersection.
- Wear clothing that is visible to drivers especially at night.
- Follow all traffic control signs and devices.
- Always utilize the sidewalk, if not available walk facing oncoming traffic.
