PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A driver with a passenger in their car, hit a police vehicle around 2:48 a.m. Sunday morning near 20th Street and Roosevelt.
According to Phoenix Police, the driver ran a stop sign at 20th Street and hit the police vehicle.
After evaluating the scene, officers suspected the driver to be impaired.
All occupants of the car were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The officer is also expected to be okay.
The driver was arrested for driving under the influence. The name of the driver has no yet been released.