PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been arrested following a rollover crash that killed one person on southbound I-17 to westbound I-10 interchange.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash happened at about 12:30 a.m.
DPS said only one vehicle and three people were involved in the crash.
According to DPS, the vehicle left the roadway when it rolled and struck a palm tree. Two of the three people inside the vehicle were ejected.
One of the passengers, Marcellos Matthews 21, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other passenger only suffered minor injuries.
The driver, later identified as 23-year-old Marquese Matthews arrested and later was booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail.
The suspect is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault and endangerment.
The Arizona Department of Transportation said only the ramp was closed but the area has since reopened.
I-17 SB to I-10 WB: The ramp is closed for a crash. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/Xx6v3ULee8— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 17, 2019
First degree murder? Wow.
