PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Police say they have arrested the driver in a deadly hit-and-run motorcycle crash, which happened early Sunday morning.
The crash occurred just after 12:30 a.m. at 24th Street and McDowell Road.
According to investigators, 38-year-old Carlos Ruben Martinez was on his motorcycle and had the green light as he rode into the intersection, going southbound, on 24th Street.
Police believe 23-year-old Moses Seth Tasco ran the red light he as drove east on McDowell Road.
Martinez was thrown from his motorcycle when Tasco’s sedan hit him, police say. Martinez, whose left leg had been severed just below the knee, died at the hospital.
According to court documents, video from a nearby convenience store confirmed that Martinez had the green light.
According to court documents, witnesses who tried to help Martinez before paramedics arrived saw Tasco standing by his car. They told police they heard Tasco say things like "I hit him," "I couldn't stop," "I'm sorry," "This isn't good," and "I got to go."
Officers arrested Tasco as he was walking away from the scene. According to court documents, four witnesses identified him as the man they saw and heard at the crash scene.
Investigators believe he was impaired at the time of the crash, but his blood test results are not yet available.
At this point, Tasco, who lives in Tempe, has been booked on suspicion of leaving the scene of a deadly crash.
According to court documents, Tasco has been arrested and convicted of possession of alcohol by somebody younger than 21, assault, and criminal damage.
Police are continuing their investigation.
A judge set a secured appearance bond of $150,000. Tasco is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on May 1.
