PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The driver of a truck is in custody after hitting a parked vehicle and then a power pole in Phoenix, police say.
It happened just after 11 a.m Friday near 36th Street and McDowell Road.
Police say the pick-up truck collided with a parked car then drove away.
A witness told officers that the suspect vehicle returned to the area and was being followed by that same witness. The suspect, later identified as 19-year-old Hector Retiguin collided with a palm tree as it drove through an apartment complex.
A short time later, the same vehicle was seen after it collided with a power pole near 38th Street and McDowell Road.
Retiguin fled from the scene. He was arrested after police found him at his home nearby.
Nobody was hurt in either wreck.
More than 3,500 SRP customers were without power after the truck hit the power pole. SRP crews have since restored power to the area.
Westbound traffic on McDowell Road between 40th Street and 36th Street was disrupted following the incidents.
Retiguin was booked into the Maricopa County Jail, charged with leaving the scene of a collision.
(2) comments
The driver must have a mexican DL, if any at all, since his name was not published by the media
Fugal Construction... why am i not surprised. Trashed my neighborhood on a SW gas job..
