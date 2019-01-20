MESA (3TV/CBS 5) -- A driver was arrested after fleeing the scene of a deadly motorcycle crash late Sunday night in Mesa.
According to the Mesa Police Department, the crash was reported around 6 p.m. near Val Vista Drive and Southern Avenue.
Police say the motorcycle clipped the car and the driver of the car took off on foot. He was caught soon after.
The motorcyclist died from his injuries.
Police initially said impairment was not a factor but it is still being determined. The driver may face charges of leaving the scene of a deadly crash and manslaughter.
The investigation is ongoing.
