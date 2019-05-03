PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The driver of a dump truck is in custody after hitting a parked vehicle and then a power pole in Phoenix, police say.
It happened just after 11 a.m Friday near 36th Street and McDowell Road.
Police say the dump truck collided with a parked car then drove away.
A short time later, the same vehicle was seen after it collided with a power pole near 38th Street and McDowell Road.
The driver ran from the scene. He was arrested after police found him at his home nearby.
Nobody was hurt in either wreck.
More than 3,500 SRP customers were without power after the dump truck hit the power pole. SRP crews have since restored power to the area.
Westbound traffic on McDowell Road between 40th Street and 36th Street is blocked, and the traffic signal at 36th Street and McDowell is out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.