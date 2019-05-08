GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are asking for the public's help in finding the driver of a box truck that hit a 12-year-old skateboarder and then took off on Monday.
It happened on May 6, in the area of 63rd Avenue and Camelback Road around 8:45 p.m.
The driver was heading south on 63rd Avenue when the boy was hit.
The victim received life-threatening injuries and is still receiving medical care, investigators said.
The suspect's vehicle is described as a dark box truck having a white, rear cargo door with a logo resembling a "1" and an American Flag.
Anyone with information is asked to call the the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000 or call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.) Callers can remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $1,000.
