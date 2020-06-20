PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Phoenix Police are looking into an overnight shooting that happened near 38th Street and University Drive.
Sergeant Tommy Thompson of the Phoenix Police, says the shooting took place at a social club around 3 a.m. When police arrived, they found two people shot. One, a 29-year-old woman was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition.
Police also found an adult man with a serious but not life-threatening injury.
"The club was up and operating or at least there was dozens of people inside when this occurred," says Thompson.
Thompson says witnesses describe the shooter as "an unidentified male."
Police are continuing to investigate and hope to have more information later on.
