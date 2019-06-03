CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Three officers were injured while dealing with a domestic violence suspect over the weekend, and two additional officers were required to take him into custody.
It happened early the morning of Saturday, June 1, at a home in a neighborhood northeast of Alma School and Ray roads.
According to the Chandler Police Department, Erin Grant “was causing a disturbance” at his ex-wife’s home and attacked the first officer to arrive on the scene.
A second officer arrived to find her colleague pinned under the 30-year-old. When she couldn’t pull Grant off the first officer, she used her stun gun but it had “minimal effect.”
With the first officer still pinned down, Chandler police say the second officer then tried a bilateral carotid control hold -- sometimes called an armbar choke hold, stranglehold or headlock – on Grant.
It didn’t work.
“Instead, Grant turned his attention to the second officer and struck her in the head and neck,” explained a news alert from the Chandler Police Department.
A third officer arrived on the scene as Grant continued to grapple with the first two officers.
Like the second officer, he tried his stun gun. Also like the second officer, there appeared to be “minimal effect” on Grant, police said.
The first officer managed to break free but was kicked in the chest when he tried to pin Grant’s feet.
Police said the third officer tried a control hold and, unlike the second officer, was successful, rendering Grant temporarily unconscious.
Grant was not finished fighting, according to police.
He came to while the officers were cuffing him and continued resisting arrest. Two more officers arrived at the home.
“In all, five police officers were needed to take Grant into custody,” according to the Chandler Police Department.
Grant got checked out of a hospital before being booked on suspicion of aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and criminal damage.
The three officers who were injured in the fight with Grant were taken to the hospital. All of them have since been released.
News of Saturday’s assault on Chandler officers came several hours after another man was arrested for allegedly kicking a Chandler officer in an unrelated incident that happened early Monday morning – just 48 hours later – at a QuikTrip.
