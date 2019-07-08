PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say they used DNA evidence to track down the man who robbed another man at his Phoenix house at knifepoint.
Hakeem Mustaffa Norwood was taken into custody on July 1.
Police said he got into a man's home on May 9 around 9:30 a.m. near 107th Avenue and Indian School Road, woke him up and threatened him with a knife.
Norwood demanded money and jewelry from the victim, court paperwork said. The man handed him his $60 from his wallet and told Norwood he lived paycheck to paycheck and didn't have any jewelry.
The 27-year-old suspect then demanded the victim's phone, but he pleaded to let him keep it because he was still paying for it and didn't have enough money to get a new one.
Norwood complied and then went into the victim's son's room and out the window.
The police were called, and officers said they found broken glass and blood on the floor.
The Phoenix Crime Lab analyzed the blood and said the DNA matched Norwood.
He was taken into custody in Tempe, and when police interviewed him, he denied knowing anything about the robbery.
Police said Norwood's mom lived near the home where the robbery happened, but Norwood denied being there.
Norwood was already on intensive probation when the crime happened, court paperwork said.
He is being charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery, kidnapping and first-degree burglary.
