PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix man is facing a charge of sexual conduct with a minor after police said his DNA returned a match with the 2016 rape of a 16-year-old girl.
According to court documents, police arrested Johnny Uribe Jr. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, more than three years after he allegedly raped a drunk teen at a party.
Police say the 16-year-old and her 15-year-old cousin went to a party at Uribe’s home on March 21, 2019. It was the victim’s cousin who called the police.
According to the probable cause for arrest statement, police said the cousin told them that she and the victim both were drinking and smoking marijuana at the party. She also said she saw the victim “drinking heavily” and kissing Uribe.
According to police, Uribe told the teens he was 21, and they told him they were 15 and 16.
The cousin told police she saw Uribe carry the victim to a bedroom.
“The defendant came out of the bedroom after approximately 20 minutes and told the witness (the cousin) to go check on the victim in the bathroom,” according to the probable cause for arrest statement.
According to what the cousin told the police, the victim “was not responding properly” and was not wearing her pants or underwear.
The cousin said she and the victim got a ride to a Burger King. That’s where she called the police.
“The victim was so intoxicated she was unable to converse with the officer,” Uribe’s court documents say. “The witness [later] told the victim about the defendant carrying her to his bedroom but she does not have any recollection of anything until she woke up in the hospital.”
Uribe, now 28, denied knowing either of the teens even though they are friends on Facebook and told police that he did not have a party.
According to court documents, an officer asked Uribe what they would find if they compared his DNA to that from the victim’s rape kit. “[He] said he would love for me to get to get his DNA to prove nothing happened,” the officer wrote in the probable cause statement.
Uribe’s DNA matched, according to police.
A judge set a secured-appearance bond of $100,000 for Uribe. If he posts that, he will be subject to electronic monitors and supervision by Pretrial Services.
Uribe’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 12.
