SAN DIEGO, CA (3TV/CBS 5) - A Goodyear man was arrested and is facing multiple felonies after investigators said he is behind a series of rapes in Southern California.
Christopher Allan VanBuskirk, 46, was pulled over in Avondale for a felony warrant on April 29.
San Diego police coordinated with the Phoenix Police Department, the Riverside County Sheriff's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to make the arrest.
He was then extradited to San Diego.
Between August and November of 1995, VanBuskirk threatened at least four different victims with a knife while sexually assaulting them in San Diego, police said.
VanBuskirk is also responsible for two rapes in Riverside County between March 2002 and November 2004, according to detectives. Both victims were attacked at knifepoint.
Police said DNA linked the San Diego and Riverside County cases but they didn't have an identity of their suspect.
Then in February of 2019, detectives reached out to the FBI and they used public access genealogical databases to identify direct family members of VanBuskirk, police said.
A warrant was issued and VanBuskirk was arrested last week.
Bail for VanBuskirk is set at $5 million.
West Valley again and another Californian that shouldn't be here.
