GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gilbert police have arrested a man after they say he inappropriately touched a developmentally disabled woman at the day center where he works.
Police say the 31-year-old victim told a staff member at the day center that she was touched inappropriately.
The employee immediately called both Adult Protective Services and the Gilbert Police Department.
Abram Grace was arrested Wednesday on one count of sexual assault and one count of vulnerable adult abuse.
Police say there are no other known victims and the day center has been fully cooperative with the investigation.
