PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman has died and a man has life threatening injuries after a shooting in Peoria Sunday.
Maricopa County Sheriff Office spokesman, Sgt. Calbert Gillett, said their deputies were called to a home near west Happy Valley Road and north Vistancia Boulevard around 4:30 p.m. after a reported shooting.
When deputies went into the home they discovered a women and a man who were both shot.
The woman died at the scene and the man was taken to a hospital with life threatening injuries, says Gillett.
Gillett says they are not looking for a gunman. Detectives are investigating.
This is a developing story, look for updates posted as they become available.
