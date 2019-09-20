PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two people are dead and a teen is hurt after a triple shooting at a Phoenix apartment complex Thursday night.
According to Det. Luis Samudio with Phoenix Police, the shooting happened at about 8:45 p.m., near 32nd and Fillmore streets.
Samudio said when officers arrived on scene, they found two men who had been shot to death.
The third victim, a 17-year-old boy, was found at a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Samudio said there is no suspect information available.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6141 or call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.
The investigation is ongoing.