PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) − One man is dead and five other people, including two children, are hurt following a head-on crash in Phoenix late Wednesday night.
Police say a woman was heading northbound on 16th and McKinley streets when she crossed over and collided head-on with a maroon car.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Traffic]
The maroon car had five occupants, three adults and two children.
Police say one of the adult occupants, a man, was pronounced deceased. Another adult is in critical condition and the other is expected to be OK.
Police say the two children, who are under the age of 10 years old, were transported in stable condition and are also expected to be OK.
The woman who crossed over suffered minor injuries and police believe she was impaired at the time of the crash. It is unclear what charges she might face.
Police say the relationship between the occupants of the maroon car appear to be a grandma and grandpa and a family friend, however, they are still investigating.
Police have closed 16th Street between Roosevelt and Pierce streets.
The crash remains under investigation.
No further information was released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.