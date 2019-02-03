PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting.
The incident occurred near the area of 37th and Peoria avenues.
Police said three victims were involved in an argument with suspects while driving.
According to police, One of the victims died following an argument with a suspect.
At this time, Peoria Avenue is closed from 35th to 39th avenues.
Police have not released any other details at this time.
Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.