BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- The Buckeye Police Department is investigating a deadly crash in the area.
The crash occurred at the area of Palo Verde and Yuma Roads.
One person has died and two others were hurt following the incident. Police say this was a two car accident.
Witnesses told police that both cars rolled but landed upright.
At this time, Palo Verde Road is shut down near southbound Interstate 10 while police investigate.
Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story.
Buckeye Police working a fatal accident at Palo Verde and Yuma. Two vehicles involved. Palo Verde southbound is closed at I-10. Please avoid the area if possible and drive safely. pic.twitter.com/444bzgsAmm— Buckeye Police Dept (@BuckeyeAZPD) May 25, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.