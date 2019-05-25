0525191000.jpg

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- The Buckeye Police Department is investigating a deadly crash in the area.

The crash occurred at the area of Palo Verde and Yuma Roads.

One person has died and two others were hurt following the incident. Police say this was a two car accident. 

Witnesses told police that both cars rolled but landed upright.

At this time, Palo Verde Road is shut down near southbound Interstate 10 while police investigate.

Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story. 

 

