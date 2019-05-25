SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A man was found shot to death in a Scottsdale residence on Saturday afternoon, reported the Scottsdale Police Department.
According to Sgt. B. Reynolds of the Scottsdale Police Department, a woman reporting a party stopped by her bother's apartment and noticed broken glass outside the residence when she arrived. It prompted her to call 911.
After getting the welfare check call around 4:00 p.m., police went to Scottsdale Highlands Apartments near the area of Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and Thunderbird Road.
When officers made it to the residence, they tried making contact with anyone inside the apartment. After no response, they entered the dwelling and discovered the dead body of a man who was shot.
Reynolds says this does not appear to be a random attack.
Currently, there isn't any suspect information. The investigation is in the early stages.
The department will release more information as it becomes available.
