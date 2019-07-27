PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Officials found a dead person in a Phoenix park on Saturday night, police report.
Police officials say around 6:30 p.m. an officer discovered an unresponsive man at Cielito Park in the area of 35th and Campbell avenues. Investigators on scene say the man was dead.
The cause of his death is unknown at this time. It will be determined by the medical examiner, says Sgt. Vincent Lewis of the Phoenix Police Department.
