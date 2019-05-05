PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A three-vehicle accident killed one and injured six Sunday night on 67th Avenue in Phoenix.
Currently, there is no information on the victim who died at the scene of the crash.
Captain Rob McDade, public information officer of the Phoenix Fire Department, says reports indicate that rescue crews treated six injured patients at the scene.
Out of the six injured, three are in critical condition. Those three include a six-month-old boy, 20-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man.
The other three who were injured in the wreck were also taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. They include a 17-year-old woman and two adult women.
The fire department will continue relaying updates.
Sgt. Tommy Thompson of the Phoenix Police Department says they won't have further information until Monday morning.
