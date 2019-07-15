PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a condominium complex in Phoenix.
The shooting happened near Third Avenue and Osborn Road around 5 p.m. on Monday.
[WATCH: New video from neighbor of police on scene of central Phoenix shooting]
Phoenix police said a man is dead and another man is in extremely critical condition after the shooting. A third man was wounded, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.
A spokesperson for the Phoenix Police Department said this was a shootout involving several people. When officers rushed to the scene they were able to stabilize the situation.
[VIDEO: Police on scene of central Phoenix shooting]
Video from our news helicopter showed a heavy police presence in the area with officers surrounding the complex.
[PHOTOS: See images from the scene in Phoenix]
Right now it is unclear what led to the shooting.
Detectives are on the scene and are talking with witnesses to determine the circumstances that caused the shootout.
Police do not believe any suspects are wanted at this time.
(2) comments
Yee haaa , The Wild West! [beam]
Rip
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.