MARANA, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Marana police are currently investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred at 8 a.m. on March 31, 2019 in a neighborhood at Crimson Ridge and Sand Flower.
[MAP: 2019 officer-involved shootings]
Authorities confirm the officer is OK, however one suspect is confirmed deceased.
No other details have been released at this time.
**Officer Involved Shooting**Marana PD is working an officer involved shooting that occurred in the 7400 block of W Crimson Ridge Dr. One suspect is deceased. All officers are okay. Media staging at Crimson Ridge/Sand Flower. @MaranaPD pic.twitter.com/8HwinvjZ8s— Sgt. Chriswell Scott (@MPDSgtScott) March 31, 2019
