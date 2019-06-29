GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One man is dead after an early morning shooting in Glendale Saturday.
According to Det. Mark Coyle with Glendale police, the man was found shot in the middle of the street near 51st Avenue and Bethany Home Road just before 6 a.m.
The victim did not have any form of identification on him.
Coyle said police don't have any information on a suspect and the investigation is ongoing.
Detectives are looking for help from the public in identifying the victim.
He is said to be a Hispanic man around the ages of 25 to 35 with with black hair a beard. He is of medium height and build.
Anyone with information should call the Glendale Police Department at (623) 930-3000.
