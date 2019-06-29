Glendale police are on scene of a shooting near 51st Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One man is dead after an early morning shooting in Glendale Saturday.

According to Det. Mark Coyle with Glendale police, the man was found shot in the middle of the street near 51st Avenue and Bethany Home Road just before 6 a.m.

Coyle said police don't have any information on a suspect and the investigation is ongoing. 

(5) comments

Robs
Robs

Anouther one bites the dust, and anouther ones gone. One more bites the dust. [huh]

Evillynn
Evillynn

Wonder if this is connected to all the other shootings of people in the "middle of the street??"...almost seems like someone be targeting JayWalkers??

Swiss_cheese
Swiss_cheese

[ban]west side[thumbdown]

NothingToSeeHere
NothingToSeeHere

WHAT??? A shooting? On the west side? I’m shocked.

trsalemme
trsalemme

RIGHT? [lol][lol]

