GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One man is dead after an early morning shooting in Glendale Saturday.
According to Det. Mark Coyle with Glendale police, the man was found shot in the middle of the street near 51st Avenue and Bethany Home Road just before 6 a.m.
Coyle said police don't have any information on a suspect and the investigation is ongoing.
Stay with azfamily.com for updates on this developing story.
(5) comments
Anouther one bites the dust, and anouther ones gone. One more bites the dust. [huh]
Wonder if this is connected to all the other shootings of people in the "middle of the street??"...almost seems like someone be targeting JayWalkers??
[ban]west side[thumbdown]
WHAT??? A shooting? On the west side? I’m shocked.
RIGHT? [lol][lol]
