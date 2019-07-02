BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say one of the two people found in a car that was stuck in a wash in Buckeye on Tuesday evening has died. The other is in the hospital.
The stranded couple was found in the area of southwest of Bethany Home and Tuthill roads in the Victory area of Verrado. Made up of dirt trails, the area is rugged in places, according to Buckeye Police Department spokeswoman Donna Rossi.
According to the police department, detectives were already in the area investigating an unrelated week-old death when they discovered the car and the two older adults inside it.
Rossi said the Buckeye Fire Department teamed up with personnel from the Avondale, Glendale, Goodyear, and Buckeye Valley fire departments to launch a rescue operation. They had to use ATVs to get to the site.
Arizona's Family chopper was over the scene.
On Wednesday, police identified the couple as Hilda and Russell Becker, both 84. They've been married for 51 years.
Russell was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. According to the police report, it appears that he suffered from a head injury when the vehicle crashed into the wash.
Hilda was airlifted in critical condition to a local hospital where she remains.
It's not clear what the couple was doing out there or how their car came to be stuck in the wash.
Police said Hilda seemed confused and disoriented when rescuers got to the scene. She told them she and her husband left their Buckeye home on Monday to go for a drive.
Rossi said the couple could have been exposed to the heat and elements for up to 24 hours.
(1) comment
Lucky dogs! Yep, the tire with least resistance is the only one that spins, usually means the one that will not grip the ground. [huh]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.