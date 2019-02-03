FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- The Flagstaff Police Department is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting at a mental health facility.
The incident occurred just before 9:30 a.m. at the Guidance Center, located near Interstate 40 and Fourth Street.
[MAP: 2019 officer-involved shootings]
That's when two Flagstaff officers were leaving the area an unrelated call, when the suspect confronted them with a knife.
Police say one of the officers shot the suspect.
The person was transported to the Flagstaff Medical Center where they died from their injuries.
No other injuries were reported, police said.
The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office will take over the investigation.
No other details have been released.
