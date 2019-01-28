MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Mesa police are investigating a deadly fiery crash in the area.
The incident involving two vehicles and three people occurred at Val Vista Drive and Brown Road.
Our news chopper flew over the crash scene, which showed that both vehicles were caught on fire following the collision.
One person, who was inside one of the vehicles was pronounced dead on scene, police said.
A second person was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.
While a third person required no medical treatment, police said.
At this time, the intersection is closed in all directions.
The crash is under investigation.
