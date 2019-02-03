PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Phoenix police are investigating a deadly crash in the area.
The incident involving a car and a trailer occurred near 37th Avenue and Thunderbird Road.
Police say that the crash is deadly.
No other details have been released.
At this time, Thunderbird Road is closed from 35th to 39th avenues.
