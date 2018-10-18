PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) − Three people are dead and two others are fighting for their lives after a rollover crash in Phoenix early Thursday morning.
Capt. Rob McDade with the Phoenix Fire Department said that crews responded to a single-vehicle rollover on Bell Road near Interstate 17 sometime after 1:15 a.m.
He said when firefighters arrived, they found five young adults trapped inside the vehicle. Crews had to mechanically extricate them from the vehicle.
Phoenix Police Sgt. Armando Carbajal said a man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene.
Three other adults, two men and a woman, were transported to local trauma centers.
Carbajal said one of the men died at the hospital. The other man and woman remain in the hospital.
Bell Road was closed in both directions between I-17 and 23rd Avenue for the crash investigation.
The closure has been expanded to 23rd Avenue to the Black Canyon Highway on West Bell Road in both directions. #PhxTraffic https://t.co/YBxtCdiOS8— Phoenix Police (@phoenixpolice) October 18, 2018
West Bell Road is closed in both directions from North 19th Avenue to the Black Canyon Highway while @phoenixpolice investigates a serious injury traffic collision. #PhxTraffic Please seek alternate travel routes. pic.twitter.com/kZg03k8y5C— Phoenix Police (@phoenixpolice) October 18, 2018
