SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Scottsdale police are investigating after a woman told police she killed her mother.
According to Scottsdale police, the murder happened Monday in a neighborhood near 64th Street and Osborn Road.
Scottsdale police say the suspect went to a neighbor and asked her to call police.
When officers arrived on the scene, the suspect told them she killed her mom in the apartment.
Once police entered the home they found the victim dead on a bed. Police believe she was suffocated.
The AZ Family Lyons Roofing News Chopper flew over the Shadow Ridge apartment complex, 6505 east Osborn Road around 4:30 p.m. where crime scene tape was stretched across the parking lot.
The name of the suspect has not been released.
Police said there is a history of domestic violence surrounding this family.
