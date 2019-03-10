0310191322a.jpg

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- One person is in critical condition following a crash in north Phoenix Sunday. 

The incident took place near 16th Street and Bell Road

According to Phoenix police, two vehicles are involved in the crash.

One person was transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition. 

Police say a fire hydrant was struck but there are no water related issues.

The area is closed while police investigate. 

The crash is under investigation. 

 

