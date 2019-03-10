PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- One person is in critical condition following a crash in north Phoenix Sunday.
The incident took place near 16th Street and Bell Road.
According to Phoenix police, two vehicles are involved in the crash.
One person was transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition.
Police say a fire hydrant was struck but there are no water related issues.
The area is closed while police investigate.
The crash is under investigation.
The intersection of N. 16th Street and E. Bell Road is closed while @phoenixpolice investigate a serious injury traffic collision. #PhxTraffic @StreetsPHX @valleymetro @ArizonaDOT pic.twitter.com/Q4ebJfUK3w— Phoenix Police Department (@phoenixpolice) March 10, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.