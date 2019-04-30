PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Two people have been arrested after they put a pillow case over a elderly man's head before ransacking his Phoenix home last fall.
The incident occurred on Sept. 2 in the area of 42nd and Dunlap avenues.
According to Phoenix police, 92-year-old John Toppi heard someone was ringing his doorbell. The victim then walked up to see who it was. When Toppi opened the door, he didn't see anyone.
When Toppi went outside, he confronted the two suspects, later identified as Salathiel Johnson, 24, and Camila Alkhafaji, 19.
That is when the two suspects covered Toppi's head with a pillow case. According to court documents, Toppi was then escorted and forced to sit on a chair in his own living room, where he remained throughout the incident.
Toppi later told officers that he feared for his life.
15 minutes following the ordeal, Toppi stopped hearing the suspects' voices and thought they were gone. When he removed the pillow case, he locked his doors and called the police.
When officers arrived, Toppi told them that he wasn't able to get a good look at the suspects. Toppi told officers, several of items in his house were missing, including his checkbook.
Once inside, officers found rooms, cupboards and drawers that were rummaged through. Officers also found a large knife near the dining room that didn't belong to the victim.
Police found some fingerprints on one of the windows. They were taken to a lab for testing. A few weeks later, the fingerprints were identified to Johnson and was later taken into custody for questioning. During the investigation, they discovered Johnson had a history of residential burglaries but Johnson told officers that he was not involved despite the his fingerprints were found at the burglary scene.
Officers then questioned Alkhafaji after Johnson confirmed they were a couple. During questioning, Alkhafaji told officers she was familiar with the area of the home invasion as she grew up nearby, but she insisted was not involved.
Then on April 16, officers were able to confirm that more fingerprints found at the home were that of Johnson and Alkhafaji. The two were taken to police headquarters again for more questionings.
During their questionings, both denied being at Toppi's home at the time of the incident. Johnson then claimed he couldn't remember because he may have used meth during the home invasion. They were both arrested several days later.
The couple were both booked for several charges including aggravated assault, aggravated robbery, kidnapping and second-degree burglary.
