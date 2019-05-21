PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A man and woman were found dead in their Phoenix home on Monday around 7:15 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department reported.
The deceased were identified as 36-year-old Michael Ruf and his wife, 36-year-old Susan Ruf.
Both weren't heard from since Sunday, the day before they were found dead at their home near the area of 41st Street and Camino Vivaz.
According to Sgt. Tommy Thompson of the Phoenix Police Department, it appeared that the husband shot his wife and then shot himself.
Both were declared dead at the scene.
It is unclear whether there was a history of domestic violence at the home.
