REDONDO BEACH, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man and woman were taken into custody in another state after they killed the man's brother in Mesa, police said.
Ryan and Laura Nuckoles were arrested in Redondo Beach, California on Tuesday.
They both face first-degree murder charges for the death of Ryan's brother, Robert Nuckoles, according to investigators.
Robert's body was found on Saturday afternoon inside an apartment near University Drive and Sossaman Road.
[ORIGINAL STORY: PD: Man found dead at Mesa apartment complex]
Police haven't released a motive for the murder.
The Hermosa Beach Police Department said officers found the couple's 13-year-old son and their vehicle on Monday. The boy will be reunited with his biological father, police said.
Police haven't said how they found the vehicle or the teen.
Mesa police said Ryan and Laura will be extradited back to Mesa but it's unclear how long that will take.
(1) comment
what causes people to go so wrong...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.