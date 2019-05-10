COTTONWOOD, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities in Yavapai County have arrested man for making and setting off plastic bottle bombs around the city of Cottonwood.
Cottonwood Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Monica Kahlt said officers were tipped off about plastic bottle bombs being set off in the parking lot of a local business last Tuesday. Video surveillance cameras recorded the incident.
Investigators were able to identify a former employee of the business, 60-year-old Cottonwood resident John Richard Wiles, as the person who set off the devices, Kahlt said.
That evening, police served a search warrant at Wiles’ apartment located in the 700 block of East Mingus Avenue. There they collected evidence, as well as material from Wiles’ vehicle.
Investigators who are looking into this incident say the explosions are similar to two other explosions that happened last October in the city limits near Wiles' residence.
Kahlt says Wiles faces numerous felony charges, including manufacturing a prohibited weapon, misconduct involving a simulated explosive device, possession of dangerous drugs (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Some of the items removed from Wiles apartment by officers were taken by detectives with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Wiles may face additional charges once the lab analysis is concluded.
Wiles was booked into the Yavapai County Detention Center and is still in custody on a $6,500 bond.
Kahlt added that this type of crime is usually committed by juveniles and young adults.
