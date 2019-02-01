COTTONWOOD, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities in Yavapai County say they have arrested a Cottonwood man after he allegedly sent nude pictures of himself to an underage girl.
Cottonwood police say the 16-year-old victim told her school safety officer that she received unsolicited pictures and messages from 28-year-old Joshua Louis Hillyard. The two had met through an outreach program where he was a mentor, police said.
Hillyard was arrested when he met with his probation officer Thursday afternoon.
Cottonwood police say some of the photos sent through social media included a picture of Hillyard’s privates which could be identified because he has “Fun Size” tattooed on it.
During the interview, Hillyard told investigators he knew the victim's age but thought the age of consent in Arizona is 16 because that is the law in Montana.
Hillyard is on probation out of Montana and Wyoming for burglary, fraud and sale of dangerous drugs. Police say he had his probation have been transferred to Arizona.
Hillyard was later booked into the Yavapai County Detention Center for one felony count of furnishing harmful materials to a minor.
