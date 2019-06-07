PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Coolidge man allegedly pretended to be a police officer at a Phoenix concert venue Monday night, after investigators say he illegally had a gun there.
Police said Daniel Sam Bernstein had a concealed handgun with him while he was at The Van Buren, which has a sign that says no firearms allowed.
When security discovered the gun, Bernstein claimed he was an Ak-Chin Police Department officer and showed them a department commission card. When security called the police department, officials said he been fired nearly two years ago.
Bernstein was then arrested.
Police said he told officers that he was still a police officer since he still has his Arizona peace officer certification. However, that expires when someone is fired, court documents said.
He faces one count of impersonating a peace officer, a class 6 felony. The charge for breaking the gun law would have only been a misdemeanor.
You Second Amendments right are void if posted. So If I post "No Muslims" allowed I should be ok right ??
