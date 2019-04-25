MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A Mesa man is facing charges after allegedly stealing a jar filled with about $350 in coins and then lying to officers when they caught up with him, according to court documents.
Collins Njuguna Mbugua, 21, was already wanted four warrants for failing to appear in court and has a history of felony convictions.
According to police, Mbugua confronted the victim at a Mesa senior living complex, the evening of Thursday, April 18. Mbugua said the victim had his cell phone charger.
Both the victim and a witness told Mbugua to leave the house, which Mbugua finally did – “with a plastic jar with a lid full of spare change.”
Officers caught up with Mbugua at a Fry’s across the street from the victim’s home.
“The defendant is on camera cashing out the change in the machine, and officers located the jar hidden behind a [movie rental] machine near where the defendant was contacted,” according to the probable cause for arrest statement.
Police said Mbugua gave officers false ID information – an incorrect spelling of his name and wrong birth date – in an apparent effort to keep officers from finding his outstanding warrants.
According to court documents, Mbugua told officers he had gone to the victim’s home “to ask about a cell phone charger.”
“He took the jar of change to buy cigarettes and a cell phone charger,” the probable cause statement continues. “All the money on his person was from the jar.”
The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office filed a direct complaint against Mbugua in Superior Court on Tuesday, April 23. Mbugua is charged with second-degree burglary, a felony, and false reporting, a misdemeanor.
(3) comments
If Obama had a son......
Ship him back to Africa on the same boat that brought him here
Seems to be but not confirmed a druggie. Not sure if AZ goes the full course for rehab. Many have serious mental issues. My wife owns an assisted living home that I have serious stories to tell but I won't. Too many red as#$s don't want to hear. In some respect people who think this way are no better than the people going to jail. Many would rather live on the streets and rob folks. Is there any hope for these people? I can't give you a honest answer. Have at least some empathy for these lost souls.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.