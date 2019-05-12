SNOWFLAKE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A man who escaped from custody was found Sunday morning, says the Snowflake-Taylor Police Department.
Ricardo Lopez, a convicted felon, was wanted on drug possession and escaping custody around 8 p.m. Thursday night.
A woman named Mary Chayrez was also wanted in regard to the whereabouts of Lopez.
The Snowflake-Taylor Police Department advised the public to contact them with any information they may have on the two suspects. Police also warned the public not to make direct contact with the suspects if they are located, but call police immediately.
Around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, police found Lopez at a Taylor-area home. He was arrested and booked in Navajo County Jail.
Chayrez is still wanted for questioning.
