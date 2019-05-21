PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A Laveen man is facing charges of kidnapping, assault and armed robbery after allegedly pulling a gun on a woman during a night out with friends.
According to police, Andre Armone Gilder, 55, was at the bar with the victim and a group of friends. When the group decided to go somewhere else, he offered to drive her.
Police say the victim questioned Gilder when he started driving the opposite direction from their destination. He reportedly told her that he need to stop and find his ID.
According to the probable cause for arrest statement, Gilder pulled into an apartment complex near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road.
Police say he showed the victim a Department of Corrections ID and told her he’d just been released after serving a 30-year-sentence.
The victim “stated Andre began to change his attitude and started rubbing on her leg,” according to court documents. “She advised Andre then looked at her while they were both sitting in the car and asked for her to strip off her clothes.”
The victim, who said she knew Gilder when she was younger but had not seen him “in several years,” told police he pulled a gun on her when she refused to do so.
She told officers that “Andre then racked the slide and showed [her] there was a bullet in the chamber,” according to the probable cause statement. “Andre then placed the gun against head and demanded for her to strip.”
Gilder threatened to kill the victim and demanded “her personal items, such as her cell phones and money.”
The victim said she was able to escape and get help when another vehicle pulled into the complex and its headlights shone into the front windows, temporarily distracting Gilder.
The victim told police that Gilder had a distinguishing feature – “an eye that is cloudy.” She later identified him from a photo lineup, according to court documents.
Police used the victim’s iPhone to track Gilder to his mother’s home in the area of 51st and South Mountain avenues, where he’s been living. When officers caught up with Gilder, they found that he had the victim’s 2 cell phones and her ID.
Court documents list several of Gilder’s felony convictions on a variety of charges, including drug possession, car theft, shoplifting and aggravated DUI.
A judge set a cash-only bond of $100,000 for Gilder. He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on May 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.