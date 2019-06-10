GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A computer technician assigned to repair a Glendale man's computer contacted police when he found images of child porn.
David Reeder, 72, now faces ten felony counts of sexual exploitation of minors.
Police say on Friday, June 7, the computer technician arrived at Reeder's Glendale home, after Reeder called to have a virus removed from his computer.
When the technician began to work on the computer, he noticed multiple images depicting young girls, undressed and in sexual positions.
Police say the technician captured the file and image names and then left the home, telling Reeder he needed additional equipment.
Police interviewed the tech, then secured a search warrant.
Detectives examined the computer, Reeder's phone and other digital storage. Police say they found "multiple images depicting the sexual exploitation of minors." The children shown in those images ranged from infants to age 12.
Reeder is held on a $50,000 bond. He is due in court on June 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.