PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested a former Arizona State University and Chicago Bears football player in connection to a homicide in Phoenix.
Investigators believe Michael Calvin Richardson, 59, shot a man over $200 worth of cocaine.
Police found the victim, later identified as Ronald Like, shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday in the area of 40th and Van Buren streets. Like, 47, was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
Police arrested Richardson in Mesa Wednesday afternoon. According to public court documents, police say witnesses statements indicate that Richardson "is considered to be a drug dealer." He has a history of felony drug offenses on his record, including a guilty for possession of dangerous drugs for sale in February 2019.
Richardson was booked on suspicion of second-degree murder and weapons misconduct. He also was wanted on a felony warrant that was issued a little more than a week before the shooting.
A judge set a secured appearance bond of $1 million for Richardson and scheduled a preliminary hearing for Jan. 11.
Richardson played for ASU and was recognized as an All-American in 1981 and 1982. Richardson went on to play for the Chicago Bears from 1983 to 1988, and briefly for the San Francisco 49ers in 1989. He was part of the Super Bowl-winning Bears team in 1985 and appeared in the infamous "Super Bowl Shuffle" video.