PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Three people are dead and three firefighters are hurt following a crash in Phoenix Sunday morning.
The crash involving a Phoenix fire truck and a pickup truck occurred at around 9:15 a.m. at 29th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.
[VIDEO: Multiple injuries reported in serious crash involving Phoenix fire truck]
According to Sgt. Vince Lewis, the fire truck was heading to a structure fire nearby when the collision happened. Lewis added the fire truck had its lights and sirens on.
Two adults and a 6-month-old baby were inside the truck at the time of the crash.
Phoenix police said a man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 6-month-old child and a woman were taken to the hospital where they died from their injuries.
Three firefighters were transported to a hospital in critical condition. But Lewis added that they are now in stable condition.
[PHOTOS: Fire truck involved in deadly crash in Phoenix]
The names of the victims and firefighters have not been released at this time.
Video from the scene showed the fire truck on its side and the pickup truck with front side damage.
At this time, Bethany Home Road is closed for the next several hours from 27th to 31st avenues.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story.
Traffic blocked along Bethany Home Rd. between 31st Ave & 27th Ave. Multiple injuries reported in roll over crash involving a fire truck at 29th Ave & Bethany Home Rd. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/z32VXvZHV3— Arrianee LeBeau (@ArrianeeLeBeau) April 7, 2019
