PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- A Phoenix fire truck was involved in a deadly crash Sunday morning.
The crash involving two vehicles occurred near the area of 29th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.
[VIDEO: Multiple injuries reported in serious crash involving Phoenix fire truck]
Two firefighters were transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Phoenix police said that one civilian was pronounced dead at the scene. A second person was transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition.
Police added that a 6-month-old child was also taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Just after 11 a.m, Phoenix police said that all three civilians died and a total of three firefighters were injured in the crash.
Video from the scene showed the fire truck on its side and the other vehicle with front side damage.
At this time, Bethany Home Road is closed for the next several hours from 27th to 31st avenues.
